No basic facilities at govt school in East Tambaram

By Arun Lakshman MR

CHENNAI: The Government Girls Higher Secondary School in East Tambaram has been grappling with many infrastructural issues that has significantly affected the development of students over the years.

Located near the Selaiyur police station, the school has no playground space or drinking water facility. There’s water stagnation during rainfall and also security concerns.

Students’ academic pursuits are also hindered by a shortage of classrooms. The existing infrastructure struggles to accommodate the increasing number of students, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and compromised learning environments. Nonetheless, the school has been admitting students even after one month of reopening.

There are over 1,000 students studying in classes 1 to 12. A teacher at the school said, “The lack of classrooms is a concern we’ve taken to the department multiple times. Yet, the issue remains unaddressed. We’re forced to combine classes, ultimately affecting the teaching-learning process. Despite space available for an additional classroom, the department has not taken any initiative.

The school is also wrestling with water scarcity. Both students and teachers are compelled to rely on bore-water for drinking purposes, which is not safe, they allege. “The neighbourhood faces persistent water-shortage. Taking this aspect into consideration, the department should provide drinking water facilities,” noted a staff at the school.

Another issue the school faces is improper boundary wall. Despite its proximity to the main road, this lack compromises the safety and well-being of students, teachers and staff members. One of the teachers said, “There’s no watchman at the gate. So far, we’ve not been faced any untoward incidents. But, considering it’s a girl’s school, and the compound walls are all useless, arrangements must be made to appoint a watchman as well.”

Commenting on the issue, a higher official with Chengalpattu Education Department said, “The District Education Officer (DEO) will be informed about the complaints filed. We’ll soon rectify the issues raised by the teachers at the school.”