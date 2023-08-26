Nigerian in Puzhal Prison abuses prison staff; assaults police constable

CHENNAI: A Nigerian national serving time at Puzhal prison for distributing ganja to college students was booked by police after he allegedly abused prison staff and assaulted a police constable on guard duty, who tried to intervene when he charged against the prison staff.

The prisoner, Olugu Olisamekka Emmanuel (22) of Nigeria was studying at a college outside Chennai when he was arrested in 2019 for the sale and distribution of narcotic substances to college students.

On Thursday, during an inspection of the foreigners' cell, prison staff found the Nigerian using a mobile phone after which he was shifted to a separate cell and kept in confinement.

Ever since, Emmanuel has been appealing to the prison staff to take him to the Prison Superintendent seeking transfer to the foreigners' cell.

On seeing the Deputy Jailor (in-charge), V Santhakumar, Emmanuel made the same request, and when he asked him to wait, Emmanuel hurled abuses at the Deputy Jailor and another female staff.

When police constable, Selvan who was on the watchtower tried to intervene, Emmanuel allegedly assaulted the constable and injured him.

Based on a complaint by Deputy Jailor, Santhakumar, Puzhal Police booked the Nigerian national under four sections of IPC.