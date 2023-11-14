NIA to take over petrol bomb hurling at Raj Bhavan gate case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency is all set to take over the case linked to hurling of petrol bomb at Raj Bhavan gates.

"It is seen as an attack on constitutional authority, here Governor (IPC 124) and it can be taken over by NIA under certain provisions" a NIA officer said.

The incident linked to the case happened on October 25 this year, when a man identified as Vinod hurled petrol bombs at Raj Bhavan gates.

He was immediately arrested and later detained under goods act by Chennai police.