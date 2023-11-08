NIA picks up Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying near Chennai

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) picked up at least three Bangladeshi citizens who were staying illegally in Padappai, Maraimalai Nagar, and Thiruvallur on Wednesday.

The three were posing as migrant workers from West Bengal or NE states and staying near Chennai with fake identity cards.

On Wednesday early morning, the sleuths from the NIA went for a search in all the places in Thiruvallur, Perumbakkam, Pallikaranai, Maraimalai Nagar, and Padappai. During the search the NIA found a Bangladeshi citizen was staying illegally in Padappai and he had managed to get a fake Aadhar in the name of Shahadeen Hussain of Tripura.

Further another Bangladeshi who was staying in Maraimalai Nagar also managed to get a fake Aadhar card from a Tripura address and both of them were picked up and further investigation is on. The person has been working in a juice shop in the locality for the past three months and the officials are also conducting a search of the juice shop and investigating whether they are linked with any terrorist groups.

Another Bangladeshi national has been picked up from Thiruvallur district.