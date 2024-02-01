NIA files charge sheets in case of Bangladeshis with fake IDs

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two charge sheets in the special court for NIA cases in Poonamallee naming three Bangladeshi nationals in the Tamil Nadu human trafficking case, involving trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India, as part of a large-scale network of traffickers.

The accused have been identified as Babu SK alias Babu Shoriful alias Mohammed Soriful Babumiya, Shahabuddin Hossain alias Mohamed Shahab Uddin, and Munna alias Noor Karim.

A press release from the NIA said that the trio was actively involved in fabrication of forged Indian documents to conceal their true identity. NIA, which has been investigating the case since November 7, 2023, had found that Babu SK, in connivance with other accused, used to traffic and also receive trafficked Bangladesh nationals. He had been willfully facilitating their illegal stay in India without valid documents. He was also found involved in employing and exploiting the victims.

Further investigations revealed that Babu SK had fabricated and forged his birth certificate and driving licence, and had also fraudulently obtained many other Indian identity documents, such as ration card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Indian Passport, etc.,

As per NIA investigations, Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong district, had entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts. They had procured Aadhaar cards by submitting forged documents, besides getting other Indian identity documents, such as PAN card. They had also purchased SIM cards and opened bank accounts with the help of the fraudulently obtained documents, the release said.