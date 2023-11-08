NIA conducts raids in three locations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have been carrying out coordinated searches in three locations in Chennai namely Perumbakkam, Padappai, and Pallikaranai since early Wednesday morning.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, the searches are being conducted at the homes of persons, who may be in touch with banned organisations and are on the basis of cases already registered.

The NIA said that complete information will be provided only after the raids are carried out.