Begin typing your search...

NIA conducts raids in three locations in Chennai

The NIA said that complete information will be provided only after the raids are carried out.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Nov 2023 3:24 AM GMT
NIA conducts raids in three locations in Chennai
X

Representative image. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have been carrying out coordinated searches in three locations in Chennai namely Perumbakkam, Padappai, and Pallikaranai since early Wednesday morning.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, the searches are being conducted at the homes of persons, who may be in touch with banned organisations and are on the basis of cases already registered.

The NIA said that complete information will be provided only after the raids are carried out.

National Investigation AgencyraidsChennaiChennai NIANIA raidsNIANIA raids chennaiNIA raids in Tamil NaduPerumbakkamPadappaiPallikaranaiNIA ChennaiNIA Chennai raids
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X