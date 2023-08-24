NHAI failed to adhere to landscaping, plantation norms: CAG

CHENNAI: The CAG has flagged the NHAI’s for its failure to adhere to guidelines on the landscaping and plantation of trees along the national highways for reducing the adverse effects of air and noise pollution, and also to provide shade.

In the compliance-audit on the toll operation of NHAI in South India, it said that landscaping and plantation of trees along the national highways had to be done as per the provisions of Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy – 2015 and Indian Roads Congress Special Publication: 21-2009 – Guidelines on Landscaping and Tree Plantation.

As per the policy and guidelines, total number of avenue plants per km should be 333. The number of median plants per km should be 333 and 666 in the case of single row and double row respectively.

However, the audit observed that on the total project length of 8,814 km under five Regional Offices, the shortfall in avenue and median plantations was 65.63% and 34.65% respectively from the set target plantation.

As per the data, avenue trees shortfall in Chennai and Madurai are 37% and 83% respectively while road median plantations are 13% and 52%.

“The plantation being continuous activity, the balance plantation would be taken up in the coming years and the target would be achieved,” came the reply from NHAI’s Bengaluru regional office.

However, the regional NHAI offices of Chennai, Madurai, Kerala and Vijayawada did not respond.