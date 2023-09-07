NGT tells State, Union govts to file reply on Pen memorial

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed the State and Union governments to file their replies pertaining to a case against the construction of Kalaignar Pen Monument.

While hearing a case filed by Vennila Thayumanavan, a cadre of environment wing of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), against the monument.

the Tribunal directed the coastal zone management authorities of State and Union governments, and the State Public Works Department to file their replies and posted the hearing on October 10, 2023.

The petitioner alleged that the public hearing meet held on January 31 about the monument was conducted as per norms and prayed the Tribunal to set the environmental clearance given by the Ministry of Environment,

Forest and Climate Change aside. It may be noted the Ministry had given its approval on June 19.

The State government had proposed to install a pen monument about 360 metres from the coastline and to construct a footbridge connecting the memorial and the monument sites.

The construction of monument and the connecting foot bridge are located in the CRZ zones II, IA and IVA. Total cost of the project is Rs 81 crore.

It may be noted that NTK leader Seeman had strongly opposed the project in the public hearing meet.