NGT takes note of Besant Nagar beach encroachments, issues notices to CMDA, state govt

CHENNAI: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Chennai office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), and the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority about the encroachment of Besant Nagar beach.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue based on a news report, the NGT took note of the illegal construction and encroachment near Arupadai Veedu Murugan Temple in Besant Nagar's Kalakshetra Colony.

It also took notice of the fact that the encroachers were busy constructing pucca houses and drilling borewells on beach sand even as the CMDA was awaiting approval from the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority to carry out beach redevelopment projects worth Rs 100 crore.

"Constant debris and garbage dumping at the beach near the Arupadai Veedu Murugan Temple is blocking a natural flood water channel. Furthermore, 30 pucca houses and four huts encroach the beach sands. Foundations for even more houses have been laid and borewells have been dug. Two unauthorised 'roads' — one 150 m long and the other 200 m — leading to the temple from Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam have also been laid," the principal bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A Senthil Vel observed.

The tribunal further noted that such unauthorized construction can disturb freshwater sources, allowing saltwater intrusion into aquifers and wells. It can also impact the Olive Ridley Turtle nesting sites. Soil erosion and floods can be another outcome as beaches act as natural buffers.

"The above matter indicates a violation of the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notifications 2019 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986," the Tribunal opined.

After issuing notices to the government agencies seeking their responses, the principal bench transferred the case to the southern bench in Chennai for further action.

The case will be heard in Chennai on September 11. The departments are expected to file their responses at least a week before the hearing date.