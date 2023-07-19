NGT seeks TNPCB on pollution in TNHB Korattur Lake

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file a report on the discharge of sewage, if any, from SIDCO industrial estate into TNHB Korattur Lake. The Chennai Corporation has also been directed to conduct a spot inspection at the site.

In its direction, the Tribunal instructed the pollution control board to cover the handling of hazardous waste (ETP sludge) in one of the private firms functioning near the lake in its report. "Regarding the Hazardous Waste Management and Handling Rules, there seems to be 7 tonnes of hazardous waste (ETP sludge) stored at the site, " NGT observed.

Direction has been given to touch upon whether the hazardous waste and residues are stored properly. Apart from this, the NGT directed the Aavin, which runs an unit near the lake, to file its reply and report to the application and Chennai Corporation to file a report after making a spot inspection and action taken or the action to be taken. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has assured that house service connections in the area will be provided before August 31.

Korattur Lake Protecting People's Movement filed an application in the Tribunal to direct the government agencies to take steps to maintain the TNHB Korattur Lake and stop private firms and Aavin from discharging untreated effluents and solid waste into the lake.

In an earlier order pertaining to Korattur Lake, the Tribunal had directed the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Finance Department, Environment, Climate Change and Forest departments to implement directions and disposed of the petition. The petition was filed by Korattur People's Welfare and Awareness Trust, which sought to prevent discharge of effluent into Korattur Lake, which is located on the northern side of TNHB Korattur Lake.

"Going into the allegations made in the application (on Korattur TNHB Korattur Lake), we are surprised to note that the said TNHB Korattur Lake is said to be polluted by untreated effluents let out by famous companies like Tube Investments of India Limited, Universal Engineers Chennai Private Limited, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, including Aavin, which is the unit of the State Government, " the NGT had expressed.