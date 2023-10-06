NGT seeks action to remove invasive mussel from Ennore-Pulicat

CHENNAI: The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Fisheries Department and Wetlands Authority to file a detailed report on measures taken to remove invasive mussel species from Ennore-Pulicat wetlands.

Applicant Kumaresan Sooluran filed a petition seeking the Tribunal's direction to the fisheries department and Wetlands Authority to take action against the spread of an invasive South American mussel species Mytella strigata, which is threatening to wipe out commercially important prawn fisheries in the Ennore–Pulicat wetlands and also impacting the ecosystem.

The petitioner stated that the mussel spreads like a carpet over the river bottom preventing prawns from grazing or burying themselves in the river sediment.

It is also stated that Phytoplankton availability is also depleted and conditions are made hostile, as a result of which, shrimps cannot survive in these waters.

It was also submitted that the mussel which is locally called as Kaaka Aazhi spread is also wiping out the locally prevalent and commercially valuable Yellow Clams (Manja Matti) and Green Mussels (Pachai Aazhi).

While hearing the case, the Tribunal noted that the fisheries department had conducted a study on the species in March and directed the department Wetlands Authority to file a detailed and comprehensive report.

"In the study report referred to above, the Joint Director has already stated that as an immediate measure, a portion of the creek where the invasion of the mussel is more may be dredged. Let the Government furnish information as to whether the act of dredging has already begun or any action plan has been prepared by the Fisheries Department," Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlpati directed the department.