NGT penalize applicant for wasting time

CHENNAI: Irked by filing a vexatious application, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed an applicant to pay Rs. 10,000 to the district green committee of Kanniyakumari district.

Hearing a case filed by C Paul Raj, a resident of Thirumullaivoyal against P Anitha of Vilavancode in Kanyakumari district, the Tribunal observed that the application is a frivolous filed to settle scores with the respondent. The application sought compensation for removing the earth and causing damage to a live teakwood tree.

"First of all these matters are not maintainable before this Tribunal for which he should have approached the appropriate forum. Besides that there seems to be exchange of complaints by the applicant and the 6th respondent (Anitha) and there were proceedings before the Sub-Collector, Padmanabapuram, " the Tribunal observed.

It was further noted that the Sub-Collector has ordered Anitha to construct a compound wall on the south-north side of the applicant's property and that the applicant to remove the Tamarind tree which is in dispute.

The above said arrangement was agreed upon by mutual consent by both the applicant and the 6th respondent. It was recorded by the Sub-Collector and directed the applicant, herein, to remove the Tamarind tree within 15 days and directed the 6th respondent, herein, to put up the compound wall within 15 days, " the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal added that therefore, having wasted the time of the Tribunal by filing the vexatious application for which already there was an order passed by the appropriate authority and imposed a cost of Rs. 10,000 payable to Kanniyakumari District Green Committee to plant Tamarind trees in government lands.