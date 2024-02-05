NGT expresses shock over issuance of GO alienating Velachery Lake in favour of TNHB

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the issuance of a Government Order(GO) alienating Velachery Lake in favour of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) clarified that it will interfere with government policy if the policy is not acceptable and detrimental to environmental interest.

While hearing a case pertaining to Velachery Lake, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati said they were not only surprised but also shocked to see the government order (GO 422) of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, dated August 9, 2023, when a case is pending before them, where the Government Departments are parties, particularly the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and also the District Collector.

As per the GO 422, the government ordered to alienate of Velachery Lake from Velachery Sites and Service Scheme, South Madras Neighbourhood Scheme, Thiruvanmiyur Neighbourhood Scheme, Valluvar Nagar Neighbourhood Scheme and Navalpattu S and S Scheme, and NHS Scheme that were already utilized by the housing board.

"We are fully conscious of the fact that it may be the policy of the Government. However, if the policy is not acceptable and detrimental to environmental interest, the Courts can always interfere with it, that too when the Hon'ble Apex Court has banned the conversion of water bodies even if they are in disuse. As long as the action of the Government is not inconsistent with the Constitution and the laws, the Courts will not interfere with such matters," the bench observed.

The bench also directed the Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department to file a report on further course of action.