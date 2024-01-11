NGT directs TNPCB to submit fresh report on Ennore oil spill

CHENNAI: While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to Ennore oil spill, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Thursday, has directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to submit reports on action taken against industries, other than Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), in the region.



The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati asked TNPCB whether the Board took any action against other industries in Ennore.

As per the direction, the Board should file its report before February 27, the next date of hearing.

Earlier, CPCL denied that oil spillage was not from their premises and argued that TNPCB is indicting them without ascertaining the exact source of the leak. The firm also said that more than 200 industries are functioning in the region and urged them to conduct inspections to identify industries that function without approval.

Meanwhile, the pollution control board informed the Tribunal that the entire oil slick was removed by December 19 and measures have been taken to restore the region as it was before the spillage. The Board also maintained the leak was from CPCL.

Moreover, TNPCB appraised that study on the impact of oil spill on ground water and sea water has been completed. Higher number of slick was removed from Buckingham Canal. Also, as many as 40 birds (pelicans) have been rescued and rehabilitated.

The TNPCB has taken remedial measures as per the environmental assessment report prepared by IIT-Madras.

Despite the entire oil slick having been removed, the eco-sensitive region will be continuously monitored for the next three months, as per the submission made by TNPCB.