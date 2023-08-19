NGT asks Metrowater report on Velachery lake pollution

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) about action taken by the water managers against encroachers who let sewage into Velachery Lake.

While hearing a case pertaining to pollution in the lake and alleged proposal of constructing buildings by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), the bench comprising of Justice Pushpa Sathayanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted a report filed by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The report alleged that TNUHDB has got land that is approved in part and the remaining area which is unapproved.

The bench observed that it is not known whether the construction is commenced and completed. Directing TNUHDB to not proceed with construction activity, the bench sought a detailed report on the issue.

"The Water Resources Department (WRD) as well as the District Collector has to take a joint survey of the water body to ascertain the area available at present and also measure the area which can be restored and enumerate the number of encroachers be it individuals or allottees through the Government Departments, " the Bench said.

The NGT also directed the Metrowater to file an action taken report as to how they deal with the encroachers for whom the Under Ground Sewerage System (UGSS) connections are not given. "If such encroachers are letting the sewage into the water body or anywhere else, what is/are the actions taken by the CMWSSB (Metrowater), " the order said.

Directions were given to the Metrowater to furnish the number of sewerage connections given in and around that area and how many unapproved houses are there, for which, they are not able to give connection.