Newly wed man faints while playing cricket, dies

CHENNAI: A newly married man died after he fainted while playing cricket at a ground near Somangalam on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Karthik (30) of Mylapore, a private firm employee. On Sunday, around noon, Karthik was playing a locally organised cricket match when he fainted. His teammates and players from the opposition took him to a hospital in Tambaram where he was declared as brought dead.

Somangalam police suspect the deceased to have suffered a cardiac arrest due to dehydration. Investigations revealed that Karthik had worked over-night at office and reported for the match with very less sleep. The deceased had gotten married only a couple of months ago, police said. Further investigations are on.