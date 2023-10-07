Newly married woman goes missing with 100-sovereign gold jewellery

CHENNAI: A newly married woman went missing with 100-sovereign gold ornaments from a house near Tambaram on Friday.

Vignesh (26) of Tambaram who works as a software engineer was married to Aarthi (22) of Oragadam on September 11 in a church in Pallavaram.

Police said Aarthi was a student in a private college and it was an arranged marriage.

After the wedding, the couple was staying in Vignesh’s house in Tambaram. On Tuesday, Aarthi went to college and did not return home for a long time. Her mobile phone was also switched off.

Soon, when Vignesh enquired in the college, the staff said that Aarthi had been absent for the whole day. Meanwhile, Vignesh’s parents noticed that 100 sovereign gold ornaments, which were kept at home, were also missing.

On Thursday, Vignesh filed a complaint at the Tambaram police station. During the inquiry, cops found that Aarthi was in a relationship with Akash of Sendhamangalam in Kancheepuram.

The police visited Akash’s house and found that it was locked. Akash and his parents were also missing. Police suspect that Aarthi and Akash might have escaped with the help of his parents. Special teams have been formed to nab the couple.

Cops are trying to trace them with mobile phone signals. Over 300 CCTV footages from near the college and house are being checked thoroughly.