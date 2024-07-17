Newly married woman found hanging in her house near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A newly married woman found hanging in her house in Manimangalam on Tuesday.

The deceased was Manjula (24) of Manimangalam near Tambaram, who was married to Prem Kumar (26) eight months ago.

Police said the couple were friends from their childhood and later they were in a relationship and both the families accepted and arranged the wedding in November last year.

However, after the marriage, there were problems between Manjula and her mother-in-law Chitra.

Following that Prem Kumar and Manjula moved to a separate house in the same locality.

Police said Chitra told Manjula to hand over the 12 sovereign gold ornaments to her since it was not safe to keep them in their house as the couple were staying alone then Manjula gave the gold ornaments to Chitra.

Recently Manjula found that Chitra had given the gold ornaments to her daughter and when Manjula asked to return the jewels there was a heated argument between them.

Later Manjula filed a complaint with the Manimangalam police station and during the police inquiry, Chitra promised to return the jewels on Monday.

However, Chitra did not return the jewels as promised and on Tuesday evening Manjula was found hanging in her house.

The Manimangalam police who retrieved the body sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case under section 174 and are investigating with Chitra and other family members.

The relatives of Manuja who came to collect the body on Wednesday protested by blocking the NH near the Chromepet GH and said there were injuries in the body and action should be taken against Chitra and others who are the reason for their daughter's death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.