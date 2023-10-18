Begin typing your search...

Newborn’s body found near Cooum

Police were informed of the dead child by a local resident, a 66-year-old woman when she visited a temple in Sathya Sai Nagar.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 9:55 PM GMT
Newborn’s body found near Cooum
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Police on Monday secured the body of a recently born male child at the banks of Cooum River near Thiurmangalam.

Police were informed of the dead child by a local resident, a 66-year-old woman when she visited a temple in Sathya Sai Nagar.

After a foul smell emanated from the back side of the temple, the elderly woman checked on the area along with others and found the decomposed body of a child there.

A patrol vehicle of Thirumangalam police rushed to the scene on information, secured the decomposed body of the child, and moved it to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police have sought information from hospitals in the neighbourhood if any male child was delivered in their facility recently, to trace the parents.

Further investigations are on.

Newborn’s bodyCooumPoliceCooum RiverThiurmangalamSathya Sai Nagar
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X