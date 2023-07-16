Newborn’s arms broken, parents allege medical negligence

CHENGALPATTU: Kin of a newborn alleged that the child sustained serious injuries during labour and demanded action against the doctors of Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The life of Durai (30) a resident of Kodur and his wife Jayashree (28) expecting a child after four years of marriage turned upside down on Saturday. Jayashree delivered a girl child through normal delivery at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital on Friday.

However, doctors told the father and relatives of the child that the newborn’s arms were damaged during delivery and the baby was also bleeding from her head. The kin of the baby allege that their attempts to reach senior hospital staff over the issue failed. The child’s relatives have lodged a complaint demanding action against the staff for their alleged negligence.