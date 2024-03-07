Newborn rescued from dump succumbs

CHENNAI: A newborn girl child abandoned in a dump near a hostel in Poonamallee and rescued two weeks ago succumbed due to health issues on Wednesday. After a woman claiming to be the mother approached a court in Poonamallee seeking anticipatory bail, the police have recommended DNA test to confirm the claim.

On February 15, Yuvarani, the hostel warden, noticed a child lying in the dustbin nearby and rescued the child. She was admitted to the Institute of Child Health in Egmore. Yuvarani named the child Adhirstalakshmi. A video of the warden rescuing the child went viral on social media.

While Police were searching the parents of the child, a woman who was a former resident of the hostel had obtained anticipatory bail before a court in Poonamallee claiming that she was the one who abandoned the child along with her lover. Police said that the child’s body would be sent for postmortem examination and have recommended a DNA test. Police said that a case is likely to be registered against the couple and they are awaiting test results.