New year musings: Promoting holistic education, creating meaningful connections

CHENNAI: As we step into the new year, individuals from various fields share their aspirations for the year ahead.

I eagerly anticipate increased discussions about the necessity of cultural education in schools. I also hope to witness fewer children succumbing to the pressures of life and experiencing reduced levels of depression. It’s crucial to create an educational environment that supports not just academic growth but also the emotional well-being of students. On a personal note, I am excited about dedicating more time to my family – my husband, daughter, and our beloved dogs. Strengthening these familial bonds and creating lasting memories is a priority for me in the coming year.

- Charanya Kumar, founder and CEO, Chittam



In 2024, my professional expectations centre around engaging and collaborating with diverse artists, makers, and designers, not only within our field but across various disciplines. I aim to actively participate in the creative community through our studio. As an illustrator, I am eager to experiment with new forms using illustrations and see how my art evolves across different canvases, particularly exploring Art Decor as a category. Adaptability is crucial in our field, where continuous learning and versatile thinking contribute to remaining relevant and impactful. Additionally, I look forward to achieving a work-life equilibrium, and nurturing a healthy creative practice as I navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges that 2024 holds



- Varshini Ramakrishnan, design strategist and illustrator

My company has been teaching coding to disabled youngsters for a while. In 2024, my goal is to make education accessible and affordable for all children. I want to address the issue where students from low-income families often don’t pursue higher education and settle for small jobs. I hope, as a community, we can bring positive changes.



- Manu Sekar, founder, HashHackCode

There seems to be a lack of awareness regarding the significance of religious and traditional paintings among the current generation. In 2024, I hope to witness a greater understanding and appreciation for the value of art among young individuals. It’s crucial to raise awareness about the artists and their contributions to traditional paintings from the past. Promoting this awareness through media channels is essential. Cultural figures and celebrities could play a vital role in endorsing and supporting those artists. By highlighting the importance of these art forms, we can contribute to the preservation and recognition of our cultural heritage.



- KR Jayakumar, founder, Chithiraalayam Art Gallery

In 2024, my focus is on immersing myself in personal experiences and embracing the present moment. I anticipate curating meaningful experiences that captivate all the senses, fostering a connection among people.



- Divya Pandurangam, artist

