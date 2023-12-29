New SWDs construction will commence from Jan: Priya

CHENNAI: As the recent spell led to inundation in various parts of the city. The Chennai corporation is likely to focus on new and existing storm water drains from January 2024.

During the council meeting on Friday, Chennai mayor R Priya stated that funds will be allocated for the drain works to prevent such a situation in the coming years during the monsoon season.

"The storm water drains constructed in the area over a decade ago, which is the prior reason for inundation during the recent rains. The area is near the river where the rainwater from other areas through the stormwater drains flows in the water body. However, we don't have access to the drains during the monsoon season. Though multiple complaints raised to the zonal officials they failed to desilt the drains and water bodies claims no sufficient fund, " said DMK councilor M Radhika of ward 174.

She further stated that the corporation officials are responding for inundation during the recent intense spells on December 4. During the inspection by the Thirupugazh committee to construct SWDs, they neglected our area and said drains are not necessary in the ward. "The corporation should renovate the existing drains that were constructed 15 years ago and construct new SWDs in the flooded areas to prevent inundation during the monsoon season in the coming years, " added the ward councillor.

The recent monsoon spells caused inundation in several parts of the city and many areas did not have storm water drains, missing links that led to flooding in the city.

Deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar requested the mayor and corporation commissioner to organise a meeting along with the ward members to address issues faced due to SWD and caused inundation. Steps should be taken to prevent the situation in the next monsoon season.

Mayor Priya said, "The storm water drains have been efficient and helped to prevent water stagnation in many areas during the monsoon spells.

The work for new SWDs will commence after the northeast monsoon withdraws. Based on the requirements of the ward members the drains will be constructed in the city."

Following this, the corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan had asked the councillors to give a list of water stagnated areas in their respective wards from June 19 till the recent rain. Meanwhile, the damaged road conditions are another common complaint raised by the ward councillors during the council meeting. In response, the deputy mayor said that the re-lay and patch works of roads will be carried out in full-fledged from next month.