New SWD constructed in 879 km in the last two years, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: In the last two years, new storm water drains were constructed in 879 kilometers and periodic desilting was carried out in the city to prevent inundation during the northeast monsoon, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after monsoon preparedness meeting along with corporation officials and ward members at Saidapet on Monday.

“A committee was formed under the leadership of Thirupugazh, where the team inspected the flood-prone areas in the city. Based on the report by the committee members, the flood mitigation work was carried out and storm water drains were constructed to prevent water logging during the monsoon seasons. Earlier, 2,073 km of existing drains were built across the city and now an additional of 879 km new storm water drains constructed. An estimated cost of more than Rs 2,000 crore spent on the project,” Subramanian told reporters.

The civic authorities carried out desilting work in periodic wise every year. The government spends Rs 24 crore to desilt 1,501 kilometers of storm water drains in the capital city.

The minister stated that the solution provided to the areas witnessed inundation and there won’t be much impact if the city experiences intense spells in the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the number of dengue cases continues to surge in the state, health minister mentioned that people need not panic, and awareness created among the public on dengue diseases.

So far 5,000 dengue cases reported, of which 400 patients hospitalized, and four fatal cases recorded in Tamil Nadu.

“At least 5,000 to 10,000 dengue cases were reported in the state earlier, whereas now it has decreased. The highest number of dengue cases was recorded in 2017 and 2012 with 23,000 and 13,000 respectively. With only two months left for the monsoon season to stop, the cases will not cross 6, 000,” added the health minister.