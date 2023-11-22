New styles, affordable prices keep raining profits

CHENNAI: Rainy season can be a challenge for commuters and pedestrians but it’s peak business time for umbrella sellers in the city, especially considering the cost has been consistent and affordable for a over a year.

“We don’t sell expensive branded umbrellas. The price of a two-fold umbrella is Rs 50, and Rs 200 for a three-fold umbrella. Both prices are inclusive of 12% GST,” said M Noori, Syed Noori stores.

Sake time peaks, naturally, during the monsoon season which is around 2-3 months in the city. What was once a status symbol and a component of fashion, is now a seasonal item. “Usually, it rains in October but this year, it was extremely hot. In addition to umbrellas, there’s huge demand for raincoats across all age-groups,” states Suresh Shah, Ebrahim Currim & Sons.

During the Hajj season, many devotees purchase umbrellas before the journey. “Even for decorations and during festival time, customers prefer white umbrellas. For filming and shooting purposes, white umbrellas are in demand. Price falss within the range of Rs 550,” says TK Babu, another seller.

There’s a separate category for children with umbrellas designed with cartoon figures, vibrant colours, whistles and light. “Multicolour umbrellas are mostly in demand. Usually, customers prefer red and white, and white and blue combinations,” adds Babu.

New styles like couple umbrellas, walking-stick umbrellas, mini-fan umbrellas, magic umbrellas (changes colour and design when the water falls on it), and torch umbrellas (handles have torch) are all the rage this year, especially with the younger customers.

“It was mostly men who used to prefer black umbrellas and ladies would often choose the colourful ones but now the trend has changed. Though black umbrellas are still popular, more people prefer another colour as black is considered inauspicious,” opines Suresh.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior citizen says: “I purchased a walking-stick umbrella as it’s more of a necessity for me. I didn’t find many varieties in this but the price is normal and affordable.”

Sellers recount their experiences with some customers who have sentimental attachment to their umbrellas. “There was a customer in Mumbai who kept his grandfather’s 100-year old umbrella. Only the cloth was damaged,” smiles a seller.

Umbrellas are made from chemicals. So after the monsoon, it should be dried and preserved well. A good umbrella can be used for years if it’s preserved properly. Besides, there aren’t many who get their umbrellas repaired. “They’re a use-and-throw material for the current generation,” avers a seller in Broadway.