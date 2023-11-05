New speed limits enforced after research & study by experts: Chennai Police

CHENNAI: A day after the implementation of the new speed limits for vehicles in Chennai city limits, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), R Sudhakar said that the new limits were implemented after research and study by experts from various fields.

Pointing out that the existing speed limits were last made in 2003 and were even lesser than what is proposed now, the Additional Commissioner pointed out that the infrastructure and vehicle numbers have changed in the 20 years since the last change.

"So far, the feedback we received have been mostly positive. There have been some negative feedback too. Our aim is a safe journey for our citizens," the Additional Commissioner said.

On Saturday, police spot fined 121 vehicle users for speed limit violations, and another 60 odd were issued challans after they were found violating the limits through ANPR cameras.

Additional Commissioner, R Sudhakar further added that the City Police is also focusing to ensure free mobility on city roads and have joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras' (IIT Madras) Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) to come up with a solution.

After measures taken to ease congestion on Anna Salai, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) is all set to study the areas, that witness similar traffic congestion and will implement measures like diverts and U-turns to ensure free flow of traffic, he said.

He said that Chennai stands at 53rd position in global traffic congestion with an average congestion rate of 20 percent, while cities like Paris, London, New York, Moscow, and New Delhi occupy the top five positions in traffic congestion.

The average congestion index which was at 40 percent in March this year has dropped down to 26 percent in November, he said.

As per the new limits, for LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) it is 60 kmph, and HMVs (Heavy Motor Vehicles) it is 50 kmph.

For two-wheelers (motorbikes) and auto rickshaws, it is 50 kmph and 40 kmph respectively. But in residential areas, the speed limit for all types of vehicles is 30 kmph.