New special burn ward inaugurated at KMC on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the new special burn ward with 20 beds at Government Kilpauk College and Hospital on Wednesday.

The minister stated that the new annexe building on the premises is expected to be completed in January.

Speaking to the reporters, Subramanian said, "Though awareness was created among the public ahead of the festival regarding safety measures. In Tamil Nadu, at least 95 government hospitals with burn wards are ready to treat patients with cracker burn injuries. Also, the doctors, nurses and operation theatres will be available round the clock to treat the patients at the hospitals."

The new burn ward has 20 beds with oxygen (8 beds in the women's ward and 12 beds in the male burn ward). The ward has five ventilators. In 2020, 15 patients were admitted to KMC with burn injuries and one fatal case was recorded. As many as 30 cases and 38 cases were reported, in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and no death cases.

The minister mentioned that no death cases were recorded due to fire burn injury in the last two years. This Deepavali, we hope that nobody gets fire cracker injuries, but we are prepared with precautionary measures.

The urban primary health centres will have medicine to treat patients with burn injuries. The special burn wards across the state will be opened till Karthiga deepam as several burn injuries will be reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,345 dengue cases are reported in the state and the cases are expected to reach 7,000 in the next two months. "We have been receiving intermittent spells throughout the year which lead to a spike in vector-borne diseases. At least 40 to 50 dengue cases are reported daily and the situation is under control. As many as 525 patients are hospitalized for dengue treatment and are stable," said Subramanian.

Following a case reported of Zika virus in Karnataka. At least 64 samples were sent for testing from Tamil Nadu. The results turned negative, the minister clarified.