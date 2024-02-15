New software tests for plagiarism in research docus at Anna varsity

CHENNAI: Anna University has started using a new software for conducting plagiarism investigations on the research documents submitted by scholars and applicants for the approval of synopsis, thesis and supervisor recognition.

A decision was taken in this regard at the recently convened university’s Research Board meeting which has granted approval for the adoption of Turnitin software.

In a circular, Dr C Umarani, director, Centre for Research (CFR), Anna University, said, “The institution had been using the Urkund online software tool provided by UGC’s Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET) for conducting plagiarism investigation on research documents submitted by scholars and applicants. But, Urkund suddenly stopped the services with just a week’s notification a few months back.”

So, the UGC has been working with another service provider to re-initiate the service provided to the universities, the official said “In the interim period, the CFR will conduct the similarity check using Turnitin software,” he added.