New road to link Greenways Road with Durgabhai Deshmukh road

CHENNAI: In yet another infrastructure project aimed at decongesting the southern part of Chennai, the State Highway Department will lay a new link road connecting DGS Dinakaran Salai (popularly known as Greenways Road) with Durgabhai Deshmukh Road through Tamil Nadu Music College.

The proposed 603m link road would be a one-way stretch to cater to motorists coming from Santhome High Road and Mylapore to Adyar, Guindy and East Coast Road, without having to enter the congested Greenways Road junction. This would enable them to bypass the Greenways Road- Durgabhai Deshmukh Road intersection, and would hence ease traffic in the area.

The department has floated a tender for the formation of the new link road at Rs 37.86 crore.

A Highways Department official told DT Next that the traffic moves at a snail's pace at the Greenways Road-Durgabhai Deshmukh Road junction in Adyar.

"The stretch, dotted by residential apartments, commercial complexes, Durgabhai Deshmukh Hospital and Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science, witnesses severe traffic congestion the whole day, which worsens during morning and evening peak hours. The new link road will decongest this junction by routing the traffic from Santhome, Mylapore and Greenways Road to Adyar and Guindy," the official said.

After constructing the new link road, the Highway Department would dismantle existing medians on Durgabhai Deshmukh Road, as only one-way traffic would be allowed.

The project is not new. In 2022, the Highways Department had proposed to acquire 8,087 sq m of government land from the Public Works Department, Revenue Department, and Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department to construct the new link road. For the smoothening the curve, a fresh proposal to take over an additional extent of 404.50 sq m of PWD land was submitted to the Collector on May 30.

The department has allocated Rs 2.5 crore to reconstruct government buildings and structures, including a pet care centre, Government Music College arch and buildings inside the Judge's Quarters.

As a portion of the new link road falls in the Coastal Regulatory Zone, Tamil Nadu State Zone Management Authority has issued clearance under the CRZ notification, 2011, with a specific condition that the culverts should not affect the free flow of water and the embankment should not be formed in the inter-tidal zone area.