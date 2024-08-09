New ration cards to be given from August: J Radhakrishnan

COIMBATORE: Issuance of new ration cards for beneficiaries in the state will commence in August, said J Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department.

Addressing the media after inspecting a civil supply warehouse in Coimbatore on Thursday, Radhakrishnan said that there was adequate stock of rice, sugar, and dal (pulses) for supply through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“Of the total 3.10 lakh applications for new ration cards, 2.80 lakh applications have been processed. From Coimbatore district alone, 15,000 applications for new cards have been received. The issuance of new cards will commence from this month,” he said.

Further, Radhakrishnan stated that co-operative warehouses have adequate stock of 33.6 lakh tonnes of paddy and one lakh tonnes of fertilizer.

Through co-operative credit societies, various loans including farm loans, crop loans, self-help group (SHG) loans, education loans, and loans for small traders have been given to people. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued directions for distributing one lakh crore loans for this year. So far, a loan of Rs 24,000 crore has been dispersed in the state,” he added.

PHOTO: J Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department, inspects a Chinthamani Cooperative Society shop in Coimbatore on Thursday.