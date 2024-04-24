Begin typing your search...
New PRO appointed for BSNL Chennai circle
CHENNAI: Venkataravanaiah B has been appointed as the PRO or SDE protocol officer of the Chennai circle.
He is currently serving as the Kelly's division, sub divisional engineer in the transmission department.
He did his bachelor of Engineering from St Peter's college of Engineering and Technology, Chennai.
Venkataravanaiah has been working with the BSNL for the past 21 years.
