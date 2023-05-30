New park in Adyar to be named after M Karunanidhi

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday passed a resolution christening a newly-built park in Adyar after former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

A resolution passed during the council meeting here on Tuesday read that a new park in Gandhi Nagar in Ward 173 has been set up under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) project.



The standing committee (taxation and finance) had earlier given its consent to name the park as Kalaignar M Karunanidhi park on August 12, 2022. The resolution was passed in the council meeting on September 29, 2022 and sent to the state seeking approval. Now with all decks cleared the civic body adopted the latest resolution naming the park after the DMK patriarch.



It is further noted that the proposal for naming or changing names of roads, buildings, parks, and playgrounds under corporation or municipality limits should be forwarded to the government by the principal secretary/ commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, municipal executive director/ commissioner of municipalities. After obtaining approval of the government resolution regarding the same, it should be placed for approval in the relevant forums.

The corporation also informed the council about the completion of naming the newly opened level crossing bridge in Kolathur after the name of late DMK leader and former mayor Chittibabu.

