New lift and escalators equipped at Tondiarpet metro station

CHENNAI: For the convenience of Chennai metro rail passengers, amenities like lift and escalators have been equipped at the two entrances (E2 & E3) of Tondiarpet metro station.

Additionally, a covered parking facility with a capacity to park nearly 200 two-wheelers has also been enabled at E3 entrance by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The additional entries at Tondiarpet metro station which contain comprehensive passenger amenities are enabled for passenger service on June 26.