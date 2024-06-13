New Justice Party founder AC Shanmugam admitted to private hospital

CHENNAI: AC Shanmugam, founder and president of the New Justice Party (NJP), has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing a brief illness on Thursday.

The announcement came via a press release issued by the hospital, confirming the hospitalization of AC Shanmugham on account of a brief illness.

He has undergone minor surgery and is on his way to recovery., the hospital said. It added that he has been advised to take a month's rest following the surgery.

Recently, AC Shanmugam's party contested the Lok Sabha polls under the BJP alliance in the Vellore constituency but failed to get a single seat in the state.