New Justice Party founder AC Shanmugam admitted to private hospital

The announcement came via a press release issued by the hospital, confirming the hospitalization of AC Shanmugham on account of a brief illness.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2024 11:51 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-13 11:57:32.0  )
AC Shanmugam, founder and president of the New Justice Party 

CHENNAI: AC Shanmugam, founder and president of the New Justice Party (NJP), has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing a brief illness on Thursday.

He has undergone minor surgery and is on his way to recovery., the hospital said. It added that he has been advised to take a month's rest following the surgery.

Recently, AC Shanmugam's party contested the Lok Sabha polls under the BJP alliance in the Vellore constituency but failed to get a single seat in the state.

AC Shanmugam health updateAC Shanmugam hospitalizedPuthiya Needhi Katchi founderAC Shanmugam
Online Desk

