New integrated terminal of Chennai airport to start op from July 1st week

CHENNAI: The new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport would start to operate in full fledge from July first week.

On Monday, Air India and Air India Express announced that all their international flights would take off from the new terminal hereafter.

Following that, the flights to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, and Sri Lanka were operated from the new terminal on Monday.

International flights like British Airways, Air France Airlines, Lufthansa Airlines, Emirates Airlines, and Qatar Airlines would start to operate from the new terminal of the Chennai airport from the first week of July.

After that, the old existing terminal (T3) would be closed and it would be demolished and phase two of airport expansion work would begin.

The new integrated terminal in the Chennai airport was constructed on 1,36,295 square meters and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8th.

The first trial run of the integrated terminal began on April 25.

Later on the May 3 trail, several small flights were made to operate in the new terminal and the trial run was held only in the morning

Later in June, the trail run was increased and more flights started to operate from the new terminal.