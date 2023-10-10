New facility for transit passengers at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: The domestic transit passengers hereafter can use the Domestic Transfer facility in the Chennai airport and it reduces the connectivity time as they can directly reach the departure terminal from the arrival.

Earlier, domestic passengers, who needed to travel as transit passengers from Chennai Airport would need to exit from the arrival terminal and then enter the departure terminal of the Chennai Airport.

This was annoying for the passengers who said it took more time for them and there was a lot of confusion for the passengers, who were visiting the Chennai Airport for the first time.

Many passengers requested the AAI to allow the transit passengers to the departure terminal directly from the arrival like how the VIP passengers are travelling.

Following that, the AAI has announced that domestic transit passengers can use the Domestic Transfer Facility (D to D), and they can directly reach the departure terminal from the arrival hereafter.

The airport officials said that this facility would minimize the travel time for the passengers and hereafter there would be not much hassle for them.