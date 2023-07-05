New CoP ‘pauses’ music at traffic junctions in Chennai

Two months after the former Chennai City police chief launched music signals - a concept of music with an interlude of traffic messages through a public addressing system at traffic junctions - at 105 road junctions in the city, the new commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had ordered to stop it on Wednesday.

"We are not sure if the music at traffic signals is bringing in more noise pollution than calming the motorists. So we are trying to find out if there is anything better to do to achieve the desired objectives" said a senior city police officer. There are chances of silence making the motorists calmer, the officer added.

When it was launched on May 5 this year it was said that the objective of these ‘Music Signals’ are that while waiting at signals, commuters are patient and calm in listening to their favourite hits and becoming safe road users.

Along with safety awareness messages, music was also played. According to officials it was tried out at certain junctions and was widely reached to the public. After receiving positive feedbacks and suggestions stating that there is a lot of repetition of music and

awareness messages, the police decided to revamp it with the association of a FM radio station and a music company.