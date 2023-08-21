New committee to administer Madras Univ until new VC's appointment

CHENNAI: After the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Madras S Gowri retired on Sunday, the four-member convener committee is set to handle the official operations until the new VC is appointed.

Owing to the retirement of former VC Gowri, the syndicate of the university formed a committee last week.

For appointing the members, a meeting was also conducted recently.

As per official sources, the chairman of the convener committee is A Karthik, the secretary of higher education, and the other three members are; Sarit Kumar Dass serving as a professor in the Mechanical Engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M), followed by E Murugan, the department head of Physical Chemistry, Madras University, and TG Vinay serving as the director of the Directorate of Technical Education.

Gowri was appointed as the VC in August 2020. He has a career spanning for 37 years, where has also served as director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Anna University.