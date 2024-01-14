New animals in Vandalur on display for Pongal visitors

CHENNAI: Apart from making elaborate safety arrangements to manage a huge crowd during the Pongal holidays, the administration of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has decided to display new animals for the visitors including the Himalayan black bear, which was brought from Jammu.

In a statement, the zoo management said that new animals such as the Oriental pied hornbill, Malayan giant squirrel, and red-breasted parakeet will be displayed along with the Himalayan black bear. "The zoo will be open for visitors on all days of the Pongal festival, including January 16 (Tuesday). 10 live counters for ticket booking, an online ticketing facility, and the introduction of a QR code-based ticketing system are planned," the release added.

Moreover, as many as 130 uniformed forest staff, 100 police personnel, and 150 NSS and NCC college students will be deployed for crowd management. Also, three metal detectors will be set up at the entrance for screening.

"Additional RO drinking water and toilet facilities including bio-toilets are set up. Five medical help desks with ambulance facilities, four help desks, and one fire engine near the entrance are set up," the release said.

The Zoo has made arrangements for extra shuttle service buses to carry visitors from the parking to the zoo entry. Extra focus lights are installed at various places for better visibility in the late evening.