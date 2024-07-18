Network as you sail: IT leaders invited for Freshworks & Redington-organised cruise along the Sabarmati

CHENNAI: In the world of Information Technology, often there is an attempt to do things to stand out.

Especially when it comes to Chennai! Remember the case of some IT companies in the recent past that came into limelight following the hand-over of luxury cars as a way of celebrating star performers or those who are long tenured employees? A conscious way of embracing ‘work-life’ balance or a retaining strategy of IT companies has been increasingly marked by ‘splurges’ that have been the hallmark of earning the ‘great place to work with’ mantle. So, be it annual day celebrations or off-sites or hosting hackathons, customer summits, the grandeur cannot be missed. Flight travel, resort stays in swanky locations, celebrity engagements and more are passé. For, this post on LinkedIn on Wednesday is bound to raise your eyebrows… ‘Calling out CIOs and IT Leaders from Ahmedabad! Join Freshworks and Redington Limited for an evening of learning and networking on a Cruise. Save your spot here (subject to approval)’

On Friday, the attendees will ‘set sail’ on the ‘Akshar River Cruiz Near Atal Bridge riverfront, Sabarmati, Ahmedabad.’

The post further reads “Join us for a dynamic evening as we unite top leaders and decision-makers from Customer Support and IT Service Management domains. We are putting together an enjoyable evening to provide a gathering where networking meets insights, empowering you to craft extraordinary customer and employee experiences with the latest technology.”

The cruise will be an opportunity for the leaders/participants to “Dive into our cutting-edge AI enhancements, elevating our user-friendly software to take your organization to new heights.” They will get to “Uncover the potential of Generative AI with Freddy Copilot, enhancing your organisation’s customer experience.”

And last but not the least, the attendees will be able to “Indulge in refreshing cocktails and sumptuous delicacies while networking with fellow IT leaders.”

Now, this sure seems unique, right? Freshworks and Redington teams have to be appreciated for hitting upon this novel idea. Cruise it is then, as these two firms lay out their latest offering to learning and “skill” development in a new environment.

And, don’t forget, Freshworks and Redington are rooted in Chennai.