Neighbour robs elderly woman; arrested

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was arrested for trespassing into the house of an elderly woman and robbing her gold chain in Vyasarpadi after sprinkling chili powder on her face on Monday.

The victim, K Padmavathi (60) lives in BV Colony, Vyasarpadi. On Monday evening, when Padmavathi was alone at her house, a man barged into the house, taking the woman by surprise. He then sprinkled chilli powder on the elderly woman’s face and snatched the gold chain she was wearing and fled the scene.

Hearing the victim’s cries, her neighbours rushed to her aid and alerted the police personnel. Padmavathi told the police that the intruder was wearing a mask and she was not able to have a clear look at the attacker.

MKB Nagar Police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and after investigations, police zeroed in on S Arumugam (43), the woman’s neighbour and arrested him.

Police recovered the stolen gold chain, about one and a half sovereigns, from the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.