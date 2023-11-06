Nehru laid foundation stone for drinking water, sewerage project in Sholinganallur zone

CHENNAI: Municipal administration minister K N Nehru on Monday laid the foundation stone for drinking water and underground sewerage project for the residents of Kottivakkam, Pallavakkam, and Neelankarai.

A total of Rs 495 crore has been allocated for the projects. More than one lakh people will be benefitted from the drinking water and sewage projects, also sewage pumping stations will be constructed in the areas to prevent sewage from overflowing from the manholes, the minister said.

The underground sewage connections will be provided to 12,776 households at Palavakkam, Neelankarai, and Kottivakkam in Sholinganallur zone where 1,03,971 people would be benefitted.

The Chennai metro water board will construct pumping stations and lay a pipeline at a length of 139 km and mechanical bores will also be constructed.

"In addition, drinking water connections will be given to 4,986 residential buildings at Neelankarai. Under this project, 51.651 km long drinking water distribution pipes will be installed. Also, 525-meter length of pipes will be laid. An upstream reservoir with a capacity of 22 lakh liters and a downstream reservoir with a capacity of 5 lakh liters will be constructed, " said Nehru.

At present, various drinking water projects including seawater desalination plants with production capacities of 150 MLD and 400 MLD are being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs.5,239.20 crore.

At least 36.57 lakh people will be benefited after the implementation of this scheme. Also under various projects at an estimated cost of Rs.799.32 crore, underground sewerage project works/sewage infrastructure development works are being carried out.

After the completion of this project over 7 lakh people will be benefited.

The minister added, "At least 95 percent of the seawater desalination plant construction in Nemelli has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,516 crore. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will inaugurate the project soon and drinking water will be supplied to 9 lakh people in 12 areas including Velachery, Sholinganallur."

Health minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director T G Vijay, ward councilors, and other senior officials were part of the event.