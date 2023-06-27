Neglect of lake a huge concern of East Tambaram residents

CHENNAI: Residents of three localities have demanded better maintenance of the lake in East Tambaram. Despite numerous complaints regarding rain or related issues in East Tambaram area, residents of Aadhi Nagar, Anandhapuram, and Vinoba Nagar are emphasising improved maintenance of their primary water source, the local lake.



The residents have raised concerns about the current neglect of the lake, which spans a substantial area in these three neighbourhoods and urgently requires attention before the upcoming monsoon season.



Anita, a 48-year-old resident of Aadhi Nagar, emphasised the vital role played by the lake in preventing water stagnation and facilitating water storage in and around Tambaram and Selaiyur.



While the local corporation bears the responsibility for lake maintenance, residents believe that greater efforts need to be made consistently to safeguard this invaluable resource.



Furthermore, the municipality school located in Tambaram has been grappling with substantial water stagnation on its playgrounds, hampering the students’ recreational activities. The situation calls for immediate attention to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.



Raja, another resident of the area says that monsoon-related issues have been a major concern for the residents and ongoing construction works of various projects add to the woes. Also, when the issue was raised to the ward councilor she was not bothered to escalate the issue to the civic body.



As the monsoon season approaches, it becomes imperative for the civic authorities to prioritise the maintenance of the lake and swiftly address the grievances of residents.



Their urgent appeal underscores the significance of the lake as a vital water resource and emphasises the need for sustained efforts to ensure the well-being of the community.



When contacted a senior official in Tambaram Corporation said the issue will be discussed with the concerned officials.

