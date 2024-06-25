Need Rs 8.25 crore for work done on F4 race track: Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will undertake additional works, as requested by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, for hosting the Indian Racing Festival of the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit in Chennai.

The local body has sought an additional fund of Rs 8.25 crore from the State government to re-lay the roads for the F4 racing event on Island Grounds, which was cancelled due to rains last year.

The city Corporation has to settle payment to the road contractors for the additional works. Additional tenders would be called for each of the 18 works proposed to be executed by the Corporation and e-tender could be called and work order could be issued.

The local body will seek additional allocation for profile correction, tar overlaying by milling existing roads for 3.5-km length of circuit as per the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) guidelines.

The utility pipes crossing for electrical and OFC cables would be set up in the track, and median removal and traffic signals would also be set up as per demolition plans. Track development works will be undertaken as per design inside the Island Ground.

Pavement or surface course for pit garages, paddock, pits for services, media centre and accessible area to VIP lounges will also be constructed.