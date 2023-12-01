‘Need permanent end to stagnation in Nungambakkam’

CHENNAI: With the continuous rain in the city, the residents of Jambulingam Street and Krishna Street in Nungambakkam demanded the officials a permanent solution for water stagnation. They said the water logging in the area causes difficulty the residents and commuters.

During monsoon season, waterlogging is a common scenario in the street. Even lighter rains result in inundation and cause trouble for the denizens. The water stagnation may bring with it a fresh bout of diseases due to mosquito breeding. Water stays in the road even if there is no rain for two or three days, said a local resident. “The issue has been very common in this area if it rains and it is difficult for us sellers. Customers are hesitant to walk through the stagnated water and purchase the fruits from my shop and it affects the sale. The Corporation removes the water using the motor pumps rarely,” said S Shankar, a fruit seller.

Meanwhile, the pedestrians struggled to walk through the water to cross the road. The slippery road is also causing difficulties to motorists. When contacted the ward member, she mentioned that the water is clogged in the entire division but steps are taken to solve the issues. Currently it is in the processing stage and steps will be taken to solve the issue, she said.