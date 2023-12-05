‘Need more NDRF personnel’, Ramadoss raises alarm

CHENNAI: Pointing out that Chennai might face flooding worse than the 2015 floods, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to send in more NDRF (National Disaster Management Force) teams to handle the situation.

Many areas in the city are submerged in several feet of water, the senior leader said in a statement. “Water is entering houses and as the rain continues, it is impossible to reduce the damage. Trees have fallen and transport has come to a halt. The situation has gone out of control despite Chennai Corporation workers trying to drain the water,” he said.

He added that heavy rain is expected to continue as the cyclone would make landfall on Tuesday and most parts of the city have been cut off completely without any access.

“Corporation workers are braving the rains to perform relief and rescue works. I appreciate them. But the impact of the cyclone is getting severe and the situation is becoming difficult. If it continues, Chennai and suburban areas will be affected more,” he warned.

Referring to the severe floods in 2015, Ramadoss urged that the Central government should send additional NDRF teams to handle the situation.