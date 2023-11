Nearly 58 EMUs cancelled on Nov 4-5

CHENNAI: Dozens of EMUs operated to Avadi, Arakkonam, Pattabiram and Tirvallur among others from Chennai Beach/Moore Market Complex would be fully cancelled on November 4 and 5 in view of Line Block/Signal Block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section between Pattabiram yard and Ambattur yard from 22:00 hrs of 04th to 10:00 hrs of 05th November 2023 (12 Hours).

Full cancellation on Nov 4

Moore Market Complex (MMC) –Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:00 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 22.20 hrs and 23.45hrs, MMC –Arakkonam EMU local leaving MMC at 22:45 hrs, MMC – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 23.15 hrs, MMC - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:55 hrs, Arakkonam – MMC EMU local leaving Arakkonam 20.50hrs and Tiruvallur –Avadi EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 22.10 hrs will be fully cancelled on November 4.

Full cancellation on Nov 5

Arakkonam-Tiruttani EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:00 hrs, Tiruvallur – Kadambattur EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 05.50 hrs, MMC– Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 05.00 hrs, MMC -Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving MMC at 05.15 hrs, MMC–Arakkonam EMU local leaving MMC at 05.30 hrs, Chennai Beach – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 05.20 hrs, MMC– Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 05.40 hrs, Avadi- Arakkonam EMU local leaving Avadi at 06.25 hrs, MMC -Tiruttani EMU local leaving MMC at 06:00 hrs, Chennai Beach – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 05:55 hrs, MMC -Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving MMC at 06:20 hrs, Avadi- Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Avadi at 07:15hrs, MMC– Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 06:15 hrs, Ennore- Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Ennore at 06:35hrs, MMC-Pattabiram Military Siding EMU

Local leaving MMC at 07.15 hrs, Chennai Beach – Avadi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 06:50 hrs, MMC-Pattabiram EMU Local leaving MMC at 07:30 hrs, MMC – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 07:45 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 07:50 hrs, MMC – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 08:05 hrs, Chennai Beach – Avadi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 08:10 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 08:50 hrs, Chennai Beach - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU

Local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:10 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 09:25 hrs, MMC– Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 09:40 hrs, Avadi- MMC EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:50hrs, Avadi- Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:00hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:10hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:35 hrs, Arakkonam – MMC EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 03:45hrs, Avadi- Ennore EMU local leaving Avadi at 05.00 hrs, Tiruvallur – MMC EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 04:45 hrs, Arakkonam – MMC EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04.25hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 05:30hrs, Tiruvallur - Ponneri EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 05:20 hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 05:55hrs, Tiruttani – MMC EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 04:30 hrs, Tiruvallur – MMC EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 05:55 hrs, Kadambattur - MMC EMU local leaving Kadambattur at 06:15 hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 06:35hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 07:05 hrs, Tiruttani - MMC EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 05:30 hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 07:40 hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 07:55 hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding 07:40hrs, Tiruninravur- MMC EMU local leaving Tiruninravur at 08:05hrs, Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 08:05 hrs, Arakkonam – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 07:40hrs, Tiruvallur - MMC EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 08:20 hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 08:45 hrs, Pattabiram - MMC EMU local leaving MMC at 08:40 hrs, Tiruvallur - MMC EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 08:30 hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 08:45 hrs, Avadi- MMC EMU local leaving Avadi at 09:15hrs, Arakkonam – MMC EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 08:15hrs and Ponneri- MMC EMU local leaving Ponneri at 07:50hrs will be fully cancelled on November 5, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.