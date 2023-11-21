NCW takes note of Khan’s comments, asks police to act

CHENNAI: Expressing deep concern about the derogatory comment made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about actor Trisha Krishnan, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the Tamil Nadu police chief to invoke the provisions of the Indian Penal Code that deals with sexual harassment by electronic means.

“The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishnan. We’re taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalise violence against women and must be condemned,” it said.

The development came a day after Khushbu Sundar, a BJP functionary and member of the commission, had said she had taken up the issue and the commission would take action. While making the objectionable remarks about Trisha, Khan had also named Khushbu and another popular actor Roja.

“Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with [Trisha] and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society (sic),” Khushbu had said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, strongly condemned Khan for his sexist comments and asked him to issue a public apology. The association added that it was considering suspending Khan’s membership till he tendered the apology.