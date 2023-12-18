N.Chennai residents question effectiveness of cleaning oil spills through scrubbing

CHENNAI: The residents of north Chennai who are enraged about the oil spillage are questioning the effectiveness of cleaning the traces of oil from the buildings and houses using a spray and scrubbing off it with hands.

A woman running a shop in Thiruveethiamman koil in Ernavoor questioned how this process is allowed?

"The spillage is deep and smeared across several villages in north Chennai. It is unfathomable how spraying kerosene and scrubbing off the oil is even allowed by the State government. Shouldn't more serious methods be employed?" questioned the woman.

Subsequently, another resident in Ennore expressed disappointment in cleaning the spillage by the State government that has severe health impacts. "My daughter has developed skin allergies' after being exposed to the oil.

I have already taken her to the dermatologist twice this week. I am unable to send her to school because of the severe itching she has developed, "lamented the eight-year-old.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a staff employed by CPCL to clean the oil in Ennore village said, "Only traces of oil come off despite scrubbing multiple times. Merely spraying kerosene and wiping it off with a cloth will not help in getting rid of the oil."