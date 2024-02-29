NCB team breaks into house of narco kingpin Jaffer Sadiq in Chennai, seizes docs

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday evening entered the house of Jaffer Sadiq, a film producer, and dismissed a DMK man, who is believed to be the kingpin of the narcotics smuggling racket that was operating from Delhi for the last three years and smuggled out drugs worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the last three years.

The investigators had broken open the door of the house of Sadiq as the place on Arulanandam Street in Santhome remained locked for so many days. He had vanished with his family members.

The NCB had already arrested Mukesh and Mujibur Rahman of Chennai and Ashok Kumar of Villupuram. All three were arrested in Delhi two weeks ago, and since then, the narcotics cops have been hunting for Jaffer Sadiq.

Two weeks ago, a team of Delhi special police and the NCB raided a godown in West Delhi and found the suspects trying to pack 50 kg of pseudoephedrine into fake packets of multigrain food mix. The police had arrested the three and recovered the drug. Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine, a drug in high demand in party circles.

Last week, the NCB team pasted the summons to Sadiq on the doors of his residence and office. Sadiq was expelled from his post as deputy organiser of the NRI wing of Chennai West district soon after reports emerged on Sunday about his alleged links to the drug network.













A movie, Mangai, produced by Jaffer Sadiq and directed by Kiruthiga Udhyanidhi, was slated for release on Friday, March 1.